BP (BP) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 5th. Analysts expect BP to post earnings of $0.62 per share and revenue of $42.88 billion for the quarter.

BP stock opened at $31.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $84.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. BP has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $35.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.04.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BP shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $29.00 price target on shares of BP and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of BP in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of BP from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group lowered shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of BP from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

