LGI Homes (LGIH) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 5th. Analysts expect LGI Homes to post earnings of $1.34 per share and revenue of $546.96 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ LGIH opened at $54.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 16.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. LGI Homes has a 52-week low of $47.17 and a 52-week high of $125.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.69.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in LGI Homes by 5.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 250,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,627,000 after purchasing an additional 12,524 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Monday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

