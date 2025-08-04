LGI Homes (LGIH) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 5th. Analysts expect LGI Homes to post earnings of $1.34 per share and revenue of $546.96 million for the quarter.
LGI Homes Stock Performance
NASDAQ LGIH opened at $54.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 16.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. LGI Homes has a 52-week low of $47.17 and a 52-week high of $125.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.69.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LGI Homes
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in LGI Homes by 5.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 250,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,627,000 after purchasing an additional 12,524 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LGI Homes
LGI Homes Company Profile
LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than LGI Homes
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- Why Teradyne’s 19% Rally Is Just Getting Started
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Buy the Dip on 3 Overlooked Names With Major Potential
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Bitcoin and Dividends: A Winning Combo in These 3 ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.