Duke Capital Limited (LON:DUKE) Insider Sells £104,574 in Stock

Duke Capital Limited (LON:DUKE – Get Free Report) insider Neil A. Johnson sold 360,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.39), for a total value of £104,574 ($138,858.05).

Duke Capital Price Performance

Shares of LON DUKE opened at GBX 29.44 ($0.39) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.88, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a current ratio of 19.30. Duke Capital Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 24 ($0.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 34.70 ($0.46). The firm has a market capitalization of £122.15 million, a PE ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 29.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 29.02.

Get Duke Capital alerts:

Duke Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.