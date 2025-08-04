Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Advanced Energy Industries to post earnings of $1.28 per share and revenue of $421.32 million for the quarter.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

Shares of AEIS stock opened at $135.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.72, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.94 and its 200 day moving average is $116.11. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12 month low of $75.01 and a 12 month high of $145.52.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 25th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Energy Industries

In related news, EVP John Donaghey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 11,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,060. This represents a 15.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Paul R. Oldham sold 1,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $154,003.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 31,006 shares in the company, valued at $4,070,777.74. The trade was a 3.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 539 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,155 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $468,000. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.