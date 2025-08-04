iRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Hits New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

iRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Saturday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $66.50 and last traded at $66.17, with a volume of 108444 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.34.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. iRadimed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.98%.

Get iRadimed alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of iRadimed from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th.

iRadimed Stock Up 13.4%

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $841.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.85 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRMD. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iRadimed by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of iRadimed by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iRadimed by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 536,811 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,525,000 after purchasing an additional 22,762 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iRadimed by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 17,257 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iRadimed by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 222,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,255,000 after purchasing an additional 33,879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

About iRadimed

(Get Free Report)

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging compatible medical devices. It also provides a non-magnetic Intravenous infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iRadimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRadimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.