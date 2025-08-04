Ondo InsurTech Plc (LON:ONDO) Insider Purchases £150.50 in Stock

Ondo InsurTech Plc (LON:ONDO – Get Free Report) insider Craig Foster purchased 602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share, with a total value of £150.50 ($199.84).
Craig Foster also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 30th, Craig Foster purchased 682 shares of Ondo InsurTech stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share, with a total value of £150.04 ($199.23).
- On Thursday, June 26th, Craig Foster sold 163,537 shares of Ondo InsurTech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.29), for a total value of £35,978.14 ($47,773.39).
- On Thursday, May 29th, Craig Foster bought 600 shares of Ondo InsurTech stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share, with a total value of £150 ($199.18).
Ondo InsurTech Stock Performance
Shares of LON:ONDO opened at GBX 27.50 ($0.37) on Monday. Ondo InsurTech Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 13 ($0.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 44 ($0.58). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 23.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 30.25. The firm has a market cap of £34.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 0.85.
Ondo InsurTech Company Profile
Ondo InsurTech Plc is a world-leading provider of claims prevention technology for home insurers. Ondo’s focus is on the global scale-up of LeakBot, technology that prevents water damage claims in homes. Water damage is the single biggest cause of home insurance claims, accounting for $17 billion annually in the USA and UK combined.
