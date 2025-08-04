Insider Buying: Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) Insider Buys £5,662.80 in Stock

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN – Get Free Report) insider Karin Hoeing purchased 242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,340 ($31.07) per share, for a total transaction of £5,662.80 ($7,519.32).

Smiths Group Stock Down 1.9%

LON SMIN opened at GBX 2,308 ($30.65) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.66. Smiths Group plc has a one year low of GBX 1,514.66 ($20.11) and a one year high of GBX 2,384 ($31.66). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,255.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,055.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.55, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Smiths Group Company Profile

Smiths Group plc operates as an industrial technology company in Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four businesses: John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect. The John Crane business offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

