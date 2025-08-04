Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Insider Buys £2,636.80 in Stock

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) insider Ric Lewis purchased 1,030 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.40) per share, with a total value of £2,636.80 ($3,501.26).

Ric Lewis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 2nd, Ric Lewis acquired 1,050 shares of Legal & General Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 251 ($3.33) per share, for a total transaction of £2,635.50 ($3,499.54).

Legal & General Group Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of Legal & General Group stock opened at GBX 254 ($3.37) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 253.27 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 244.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.18. Legal & General Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 206.80 ($2.75) and a 52-week high of GBX 266.20 ($3.53). The company has a market cap of £14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.89, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.31.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments.

