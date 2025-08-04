Anna Marsh Buys 15,000 Shares of Canaan Inc (LON:CAN) Stock

Canaan Inc (LON:CAN – Get Free Report) insider Anna Marsh acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.29) per share, with a total value of £37,200 ($49,395.83).

Canaan Stock Performance

Shares of CAN opened at GBX 249.90 ($3.32) on Monday. Canaan Inc has a 1 year low of GBX 149.95 ($1.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 299.90 ($3.98). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 224.82 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 195.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Canaan from GBX 270 ($3.59) to GBX 300 ($3.98) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th.

About Canaan

Starting its life as a French subscription-TV channel 40 years ago, CANAL+ today is a global media and entertainment company with a brand recognised worldwide amongst the Top 50 Most Valuable French Brands, globally (source: Kantar Brandz, 2023). It generates revenues in 195 countries and operates directly in 52 countries across Europe, Africa, Asia, and the United States, with a total of approximately 9,000 employees worldwide.

