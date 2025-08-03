LSV Asset Management Sells 71,290 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,301,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,290 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $110,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 297.2% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADM. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.29.

Archer Daniels Midland Price Performance

ADM stock opened at $53.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.38. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 52 week low of $40.98 and a 52 week high of $62.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.49 and its 200 day moving average is $49.38. The firm has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.68.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.05 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Research analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer Daniels Midland Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is presently 72.86%.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

