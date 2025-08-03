32,795 Shares in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) Bought by Cheviot Value Management LLC

Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 32,795 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 289.1% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,533 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $10.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Ford Motor Company has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $11.97.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $50.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.91 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.6%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

In related news, insider Andrew Frick sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 113,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,329. This trade represents a 20.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

F has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.40.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

