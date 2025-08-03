CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by M.D. Sass LLC

M.D. Sass LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 377,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,804 shares during the period. CBRE Group makes up approximately 4.3% of M.D. Sass LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. M.D. Sass LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $49,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 151.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 117,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,345,000 after buying an additional 70,734 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 124.2% during the first quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 1,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 102.9% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 389,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,977,000 after buying an additional 197,645 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,385,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 7.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CBRE. UBS Group raised their target price on CBRE Group from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on CBRE Group from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen raised CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CBRE Group from $163.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.00.

CBRE Group Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $153.89 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.17 and a 12 month high of $161.03. The company has a market cap of $45.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.11 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.23.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 2.86%. Sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.10, for a total value of $254,585.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 105,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,603,396.10. This represents a 1.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 1,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.37, for a total value of $232,122.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 26,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,151,020.29. This represents a 5.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,031 shares of company stock valued at $1,139,304. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

