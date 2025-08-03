Tandem Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Tandem Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,000. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF accounts for 1.4% of Tandem Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 80.6% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $420,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 223.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQM opened at $228.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $223.95 and its 200 day moving average is $210.25. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $165.72 and a 12-month high of $236.53.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a $0.3161 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.