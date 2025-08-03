Blue Sky Capital Consultants Group Inc. Sells 41 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Blue Sky Capital Consultants Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 489 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Blue Sky Capital Consultants Group Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 523.1% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Intuit Price Performance
INTU stock opened at $776.15 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $532.65 and a 52 week high of $813.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $767.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $662.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.28.
Intuit Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.77%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 1,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.90, for a total value of $887,663.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,704.10. This represents a 98.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.43, for a total transaction of $255,887.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,474 shares in the company, valued at $11,890,685.82. This represents a 2.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 279,800 shares of company stock valued at $209,725,054. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $685.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $850.00 price target (up from $770.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $785.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 price target (up from $775.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $880.00 price target on shares of Intuit and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $806.27.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Intuit
About Intuit
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.
