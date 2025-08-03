Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Decreased by Tandem Investment Partners LLC

Tandem Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 4.1% of Tandem Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Tandem Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,971,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,590,000 after purchasing an additional 344,795 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,996,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,572,018,000 after acquiring an additional 90,381 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 11,457,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,900,000 after acquiring an additional 345,712 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,458,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,716,000 after purchasing an additional 584,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,183,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,283,000 after buying an additional 128,356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $305.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $503.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $236.42 and a 52-week high of $314.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.97.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

