American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by CCLA Investment Management

CCLA Investment Management trimmed its stake in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 406,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,518 shares during the quarter. CCLA Investment Management’s holdings in American Tower were worth $88,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in American Tower by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 5,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in American Tower by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in American Tower by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 4,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $13,938,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Trading Up 1.8%

NYSE AMT opened at $212.18 on Friday. American Tower Corporation has a 12 month low of $172.51 and a 12 month high of $243.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The company has a market capitalization of $99.33 billion, a PE ratio of 77.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.82.

American Tower Announces Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 24.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 247.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Hsbc Global Res downgraded American Tower from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on American Tower from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.88.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Juan Font sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $149,997.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,130.25. This trade represents a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

