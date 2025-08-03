BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by Delta Financial Group Inc.

Delta Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 52.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 512 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 76.5% in the first quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Fabrizio Freda sold 4,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,122.81, for a total transaction of $4,978,539.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,936,571.86. This represents a 55.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,122.28, for a total value of $16,641,167.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 263,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,002,472.28. This trade represents a 5.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,494 shares of company stock valued at $74,694,573 over the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on BlackRock from $1,247.00 to $1,224.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on BlackRock from $959.00 to $1,210.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on BlackRock from $1,214.00 to $1,224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,115.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,151.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BlackRock

BlackRock Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $1,091.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $169.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.42. BlackRock has a fifty-two week low of $773.74 and a fifty-two week high of $1,130.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,040.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $981.44.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $12.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.41 by $1.64. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 29.68%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $5.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 50.39%.

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.