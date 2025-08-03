Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Acquired Sen. Shelley Moore Capito

Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-West Virginia) recently bought shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL). In a filing disclosed on June 13th, the Senator disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Alphabet stock on May 8th.

Senator Shelley Moore Capito also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 6/23/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) on 6/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) on 6/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C) on 6/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) on 6/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 6/18/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 4/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Target (NYSE:TGT) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE) on 4/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 3/26/2025.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $189.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.96. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $207.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 8.95%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 242.9% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $28,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, NBZ Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Citizens Jmp upgraded Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $189.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.39.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total value of $5,992,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,527,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,000,536.96. This trade represents a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total value of $72,792.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,013 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,245.74. This represents a 6.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,399 shares of company stock worth $43,525,794 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

About Senator Capito

Shelley Moore Capito (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from West Virginia. She assumed office on January 3, 2015. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. Capito (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent West Virginia. She won in the general election on November 3, 2020. Capito was first elected to the Senate in 2014, becoming the first female U.S. Senator in the state’s history. Prior to serving in the Senate, Capito was a member of the West Virginia House of Representatives from 1997 to 2001 and a member of the United States House of Representatives from 2001 to 2015. At the start of the 116th Congress, Capito was a member of the U.S. Senate committees on Appropriations, Commerce, Science, and Transportation, Environment and Public Works, and Rules and Administration. As of a 2014 analysis of multiple outside rankings, Capito is a more moderate right of center Republican Party vote. As a result, she may break with the Republican Party line more than her fellow members. Capito earned her bachelor’s degree from Duke University. After earning her M.Ed. from the University of Virginia, Capito was a college counselor and then director of an educational information center. She was the only Republican in the West Virginia congressional delegation until the 2010 elections and is the first Republican woman elected to Congress from West Virginia. Capito is a former chairwoman of the Congressional Caucus for Women’s Issues, as well as a member of the Congressional Arts Caucus. After an explosion responsible for the death of 29 coal workers, Capito founded the Congressional Coal Caucus. Prior to her election to the U.S. House, Capito served in the West Virginia House of Delegates.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

