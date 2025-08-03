1,011 Shares in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Bought by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,011 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,223,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,282,978,000 after purchasing an additional 891,977 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 22,475.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 815,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,261,000 after buying an additional 811,797 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,691,652 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $534,647,000 after acquiring an additional 506,722 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 433.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 620,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,839,000 after acquiring an additional 504,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 210.8% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 550,598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $174,016,000 after acquiring an additional 373,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Down 2.7%

PWR opened at $395.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $58.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.17, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.08 and a twelve month high of $424.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $375.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.93.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 6.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on PWR shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $492.00 target price (up from $432.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Monday, July 28th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $352.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price (up from $350.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Quanta Services from $398.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $379.32.

About Quanta Services

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

