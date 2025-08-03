Cheviot Value Management LLC Grows Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cheviot Value Management LLC grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,139 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 3.0% of Cheviot Value Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $24,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth $27,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth $54,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in Visa by 28.5% during the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $338.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $355.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $346.55. The company has a market cap of $625.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $254.51 and a 12-month high of $375.51.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.16% and a return on equity of 58.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.05%.

In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 46,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $17,099,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,772,810. This represents a 63.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total transaction of $3,053,466.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,001.34. The trade was a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,913 shares of company stock worth $32,902,432. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $386.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Visa from $383.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.84.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

