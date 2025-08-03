Cheviot Value Management LLC Has $3.31 Million Holdings in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS)

Cheviot Value Management LLC cut its position in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,307 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,829 shares during the quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 0.8% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,705 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 707 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 17,114 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.7% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,930 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 7.4% during the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 2,610 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.11.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $62.52 on Friday. CVS Health Corporation has a 52-week low of $43.56 and a 52-week high of $72.51. The company has a market capitalization of $79.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.80.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $98.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 74.30%.

In related news, Director Guy P. Sansone bought 1,570 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.70 per share, with a total value of $100,009.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,845.90. This represents a 15.04% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

