Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has $704,000 Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,577 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,260,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,098,667,000 after acquiring an additional 134,662 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,131,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,035,989,000 after purchasing an additional 318,007 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 41,104.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,991,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $889,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,274,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $619,369,000 after purchasing an additional 70,516 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,221,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $593,429,000 after buying an additional 9,198 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $420.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $460.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $460.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1-year low of $410.11 and a 1-year high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.72. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 107.60% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 74.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $554.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Baird R W upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $498.00 to $453.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $506.65.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.