Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Delta Financial Group Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Delta Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Delta Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,115.0% in the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.9%

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $175.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $150.43 and a 52 week high of $182.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $175.76 and a 200 day moving average of $172.66.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

