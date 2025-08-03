Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Grows Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 750 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 2.4% during the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, GS Investments Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 11,397 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on AVGO shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Broadcom from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $304.00 target price (up from $267.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.92.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $288.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.10, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.15. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.50 and a 52-week high of $306.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.53.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.39%.

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, April 7th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, Director Henry Samueli sold 473,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.33, for a total value of $125,739,356.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 38,188,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,132,574,604.75. This represents a 1.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $219,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 24,582 shares in the company, valued at $6,742,842.60. The trade was a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 830,516 shares of company stock valued at $217,224,641. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

