CCLA Investment Management Has $115.90 Million Stake in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

CCLA Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 371,229 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 50,004 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 2.1% of CCLA Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. CCLA Investment Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $115,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 5,043 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 7,486 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s stock opened at $302.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $299.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.66. The stock has a market cap of $216.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.52. McDonald’s Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $265.33 and a fifty-two week high of $326.32.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.75% and a negative return on equity of 195.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. On average, analysts predict that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.49%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MCD. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Northcoast Research cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $347.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.39.

In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 8,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,400. This trade represents a 10.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.49, for a total transaction of $281,221.11. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 9,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,780,165.67. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,817 shares of company stock worth $1,147,992. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

