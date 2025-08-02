XTX Topco Ltd Has $1.29 Million Position in Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC)

XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 246.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Elastic were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Elastic by 5,437.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,288,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,872,000 after buying an additional 2,246,808 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 4,561,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,842 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Elastic by 554.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 641,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,514,000 after acquiring an additional 543,155 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Elastic during the fourth quarter worth about $46,031,000. Finally, Soma Equity Partners LP raised its stake in Elastic by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 989,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,025,000 after purchasing an additional 376,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 22,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total value of $1,990,325.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 454,841 shares in the company, valued at $39,530,231.31. This represents a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Mark Eugene Dodds sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $208,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 172,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,388,803.50. This represents a 1.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,913 shares of company stock worth $4,416,324. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ESTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Elastic from $137.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Elastic from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Elastic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Elastic in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.72.

Elastic Trading Down 4.9%

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $79.63 on Friday. Elastic N.V. has a twelve month low of $69.00 and a twelve month high of $118.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 4.46% and a negative net margin of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $388.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Elastic N.V. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

