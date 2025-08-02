United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) Short Interest Update

United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 5,440,000 shares, anincreaseof43,771.0% from the June 30th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,407,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 8,407,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Oil Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in United States Oil Fund by 30,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in United States Oil Fund by 1,428.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 6,875.0% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in United States Oil Fund in the first quarter worth $111,000. 67.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United States Oil Fund alerts:

United States Oil Fund Price Performance

NYSEARCA USO opened at $77.46 on Friday. United States Oil Fund has a 1 year low of $60.67 and a 1 year high of $84.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.92 and a 200 day moving average of $73.24.

United States Oil Fund Company Profile

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Oil Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.