Oppenheimer Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Corning (NYSE:GLW)

Oppenheimer reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Corning (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $72.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $55.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GLW. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on Corning from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Corning from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

Corning Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of GLW stock opened at $62.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.18. The firm has a market cap of $53.13 billion, a PE ratio of 65.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08. Corning has a 1-year low of $37.18 and a 1-year high of $63.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Corning will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.15%.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other Corning news, SVP Michael Paul O’day sold 14,879 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $927,854.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 35,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,933.48. The trade was a 29.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Soumya Seetharam sold 14,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $715,793.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,575,565.05. The trade was a 31.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 137,381 shares of company stock valued at $7,836,789. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Corning

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $124,253,000. Amundi lifted its position in Corning by 64.3% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 6,408,605 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $271,237,000 after buying an additional 2,507,797 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter worth $104,789,000. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,869,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $183,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the 2nd quarter worth $92,560,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

