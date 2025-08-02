Needham & Company LLC Lowers Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Price Target to $32.00

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 44.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Fiverr International from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Fiverr International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Fiverr International from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

NYSE:FVRR opened at $22.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.32. Fiverr International has a fifty-two week low of $20.83 and a fifty-two week high of $36.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.71 million, a P/E ratio of 46.02 and a beta of 1.45.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $108.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.75 million. Fiverr International had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 4.34%. Fiverr International’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fiverr International will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVRR. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Fiverr International in the 4th quarter worth about $187,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Fiverr International by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 594.7% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 80,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 69,129 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Fiverr International by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,219,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,704,000 after acquiring an additional 219,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,204,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,213,000 after purchasing an additional 27,003 shares during the last quarter. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes various categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

