Reviewing Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) and Trans Global Group (OTCMKTS:TGGI)

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) and Trans Global Group (OTCMKTS:TGGI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Aris Water Solutions has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trans Global Group has a beta of -0.95, indicating that its share price is 195% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Aris Water Solutions alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aris Water Solutions and Trans Global Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aris Water Solutions $435.44 million 2.68 $26.86 million $0.82 24.05 Trans Global Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Aris Water Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Trans Global Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.7% of Aris Water Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.8% of Aris Water Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 61.4% of Trans Global Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Aris Water Solutions and Trans Global Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aris Water Solutions 0 4 2 0 2.33 Trans Global Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Aris Water Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 34.38%. Given Aris Water Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Aris Water Solutions is more favorable than Trans Global Group.

Profitability

This table compares Aris Water Solutions and Trans Global Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aris Water Solutions 6.15% 3.77% 1.97% Trans Global Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Aris Water Solutions beats Trans Global Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aris Water Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Aris Water Solutions, Inc., an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Trans Global Group

(Get Free Report)

Trans Global Group Inc., through its subsidiary, Shenzhen Zui Xian Gui Brewery Technology Limited, distributes and retails wine under the Zui Xian Gui name in the People's Republic of China. It also sells its products through an online self-operated retail and e-commerce platform. The company is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Aris Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.