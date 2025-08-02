Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 153 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fielder Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Medpace in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in Medpace by 9.3% in the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 52,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Medpace by 1.9% in the first quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bryce Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in Medpace in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 123.9% in the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $423.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $333.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $324.13. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.42. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.05 and a 12 month high of $501.30.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $603.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.70 million. Medpace had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 67.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Medpace news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.14, for a total transaction of $3,376,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 57,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,883,050. This represents a 11.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 48,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.69, for a total transaction of $21,901,093.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 962,615 shares in the company, valued at $434,803,569.35. This trade represents a 4.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,788 shares of company stock valued at $51,018,354 over the last 90 days. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MEDP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medpace in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Medpace from $298.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $366.00 price target (up previously from $283.00) on shares of Medpace in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Medpace from $270.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Medpace from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medpace currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $406.60.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

