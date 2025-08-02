MDA Space (TSE:MDA) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

MDA Space Ltd. (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$46.00 and last traded at C$45.93, with a volume of 1307648 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$38.80.

A number of brokerages have commented on MDA. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on MDA Space from C$36.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Desjardins raised their price objective on MDA Space from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on MDA Space from C$35.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut MDA Space from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$33.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$35.78.

The company has a market cap of C$5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 81.64 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$34.84 and a 200-day moving average of C$28.77.

In related news, Senior Officer David Snarch sold 18,000 shares of MDA Space stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.20, for a total transaction of C$507,600.00. Also, Senior Officer Minda Marie Suchan sold 40,000 shares of MDA Space stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.64, for a total value of C$1,225,608.00. Insiders have sold 306,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,024,768 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

MDA Space Ltd, formerly MDA Ltd, is a global space company. The Company is a robotics, satellite systems and Geo intelligence provider. It provides communications satellites and earth and space observation. It is also involved in space exploration and infrastructure. Its software, AURORA, is a digital satellite product line providing critical new solutions to operators.

