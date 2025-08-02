MDA Space (TSE:MDA) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

MDA Space Ltd. (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$46.00 and last traded at C$45.93, with a volume of 1307648 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$38.80.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have commented on MDA. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on MDA Space from C$36.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Desjardins raised their price objective on MDA Space from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on MDA Space from C$35.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut MDA Space from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$33.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$35.78.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDA
MDA Space Stock Performance
Insider Activity at MDA Space
In related news, Senior Officer David Snarch sold 18,000 shares of MDA Space stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.20, for a total transaction of C$507,600.00. Also, Senior Officer Minda Marie Suchan sold 40,000 shares of MDA Space stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.64, for a total value of C$1,225,608.00. Insiders have sold 306,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,024,768 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.
About MDA Space
MDA Space Ltd, formerly MDA Ltd, is a global space company. The Company is a robotics, satellite systems and Geo intelligence provider. It provides communications satellites and earth and space observation. It is also involved in space exploration and infrastructure. Its software, AURORA, is a digital satellite product line providing critical new solutions to operators.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MDA Space
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 07/28 – 08/01
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Will Hims & Hers Fall Along With Novo Nordisk?
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Play It Cool: Why Comfort Systems USA Is a Hidden AI Winner
Receive News & Ratings for MDA Space Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDA Space and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.