Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 123.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,823,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $823,905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766,221 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,920,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $592,642,000 after purchasing an additional 115,270 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in DTE Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,732,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,988,000 after purchasing an additional 12,554 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,462,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $297,358,000 after purchasing an additional 822,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,827,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,631,000 after purchasing an additional 81,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DTE shares. Barclays upped their price objective on DTE Energy from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $136.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective (up previously from $142.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.53.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $138.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.44. DTE Energy Company has a 1-year low of $115.59 and a 1-year high of $140.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.30.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 12.72%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DTE Energy Company will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.73%.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

