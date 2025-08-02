J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Sells 1,419 Shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT)

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG lowered its holdings in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 129,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in American Tower were worth $28,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 2.5% in the first quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 4J Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 4.0% in the first quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 15.8% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.4% in the first quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Tower news, CEO Juan Font sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $149,997.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,425 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,130.25. This trade represents a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of AMT opened at $212.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.32. The company has a market capitalization of $99.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. American Tower Corporation has a 1-year low of $172.51 and a 1-year high of $243.56.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. American Tower had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 24.85%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 247.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of American Tower from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Tower in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.88.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

