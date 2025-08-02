HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires 198 Shares of Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE)

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in Ameren during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 586.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Stock Performance

Shares of AEE opened at $102.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.86. Ameren Corporation has a 52-week low of $78.91 and a 52-week high of $104.10.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ameren Corporation will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AEE shares. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameren in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ameren from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Barclays cut their price target on Ameren from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. KeyCorp set a $104.00 price target on Ameren and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ameren from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.36.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

Featured Stories

