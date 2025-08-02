UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Stock Position Decreased by J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG trimmed its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 48.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,022,080 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,935,848 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG owned 0.06% of UBS Group worth $61,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UBS. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 162.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 28,307,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $858,359,000 after acquiring an additional 17,525,749 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,533,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,695,087,000 after acquiring an additional 12,609,616 shares during the period. SIH Partners LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,546,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,885,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 55,586,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,688,163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207,140 shares during the period.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS Group Stock Down 1.8%

NYSE UBS opened at $36.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.74. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $38.42. The company has a market capitalization of $117.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. UBS Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $11.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UBS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of UBS Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UBS

UBS Group Profile

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.