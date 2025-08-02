EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 24.500-25.750 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 23.775. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.4 billion-$16.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.5 billion.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

NYSE EME opened at $625.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 1.24. EMCOR Group has a twelve month low of $319.49 and a twelve month high of $667.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $527.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $457.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that EMCOR Group will post 20.74 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.15%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $503.00 to $597.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. William Blair started coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $605.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EME

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.03, for a total value of $3,052,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 208,989 shares in the company, valued at $91,125,473.67. This trade represents a 3.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EMCOR Group stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 590 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EMCOR Group

(Get Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.