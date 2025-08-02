Daniel V. Leff Sells 75,339 Shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Stock

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) Director Daniel V. Leff sold 75,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total transaction of $311,903.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 375,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,135.30. This trade represents a 16.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

FUBO opened at $3.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.50 and a 200 day moving average of $3.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. fuboTV Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $6.45.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in fuboTV in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in fuboTV during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 39.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on FUBO shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $3.00 to $4.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (up previously from $5.00) on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.63.

fuboTV, Inc engages in providing subscription to sports, news, and entertainment content. It offers its services through streaming devices and on television, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez, and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

