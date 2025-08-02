Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 524 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Humana were worth $6,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Humana by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 10,198,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,587,345,000 after acquiring an additional 5,264,045 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 6.1% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,828,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,013,133,000 after buying an additional 219,541 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Humana by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,397,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $608,348,000 after buying an additional 550,692 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Humana by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,605,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $407,401,000 after buying an additional 160,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Humana by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,216,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $308,561,000 after buying an additional 153,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of Humana stock opened at $247.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.87 and a twelve month high of $382.72. The stock has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $235.09 and its 200 day moving average is $255.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $6.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $32.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.85 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

HUM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $300.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $288.00 to $272.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a $275.00 price target on shares of Humana and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $348.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HUM

About Humana

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.