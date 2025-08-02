Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR) Shares Acquired by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target (up from $82.00) on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.47.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In related news, Director Maximilian Viessmann sold 4,267,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $299,999,977.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 54,341,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,820,209,840.20. This represents a 7.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $66.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.33. Carrier Global Corporation has a one year low of $54.22 and a one year high of $83.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.26.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. On average, analysts predict that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.61%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Further Reading

