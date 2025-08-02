Natixis Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Unifirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF)

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Unifirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,762 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unifirst were worth $26,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Unifirst in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,133,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unifirst in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,576,000. Ulysses Management LLC bought a new stake in Unifirst during the fourth quarter worth $8,318,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unifirst by 148.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 76,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,130,000 after acquiring an additional 45,850 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Unifirst by 27,715.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 39,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,873,000 after purchasing an additional 39,356 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UNF opened at $169.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.85. Unifirst Corporation has a 52 week low of $156.34 and a 52 week high of $243.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.83.

Unifirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.04. Unifirst had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $610.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Unifirst’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Unifirst Corporation will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Unifirst’s payout ratio is presently 17.20%.

Unifirst declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to buy up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UNF shares. Barclays set a $152.00 target price on Unifirst and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Unifirst from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $197.00 target price on shares of Unifirst in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Unifirst in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unifirst has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.50.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

