Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,807 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 396.0% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $245,925,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 3,105,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,036,665.92. This represents a 28.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on DHR. Leerink Partners upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $230.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Danaher from $265.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.61.

Danaher Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of DHR opened at $197.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.73. Danaher Corporation has a 1 year low of $171.00 and a 1 year high of $279.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.23%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

