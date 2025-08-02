HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Purchased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 59.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,940 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $6,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in HubSpot by 481.5% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in HubSpot by 4.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 1,840.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in HubSpot by 6.9% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.07, for a total value of $4,616,095.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 522,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,718,775.45. The trade was a 1.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.79, for a total transaction of $1,314,915.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 63,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,269,313.22. This trade represents a 3.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,998 shares of company stock worth $10,928,616 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $498.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,107.40, a P/E/G ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.67. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $434.84 and a 52 week high of $881.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $560.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $621.35.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on HubSpot from $900.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $659.00 to $752.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $735.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $795.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $759.04.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

