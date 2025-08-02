Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Shares Purchased by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 15.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 49,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after buying an additional 6,479 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Menard Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 25,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 32,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 30,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total value of $3,894,328.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 495,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,625,865.83. This represents a 5.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 309,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total value of $39,142,477.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,822.88. This trade represents a 99.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,485,632 shares of company stock worth $191,222,623 in the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on PLTR. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $154.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.96. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $21.23 and a one year high of $160.89. The company has a market cap of $364.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 670.74, a P/E/G ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 2.60.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $883.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.