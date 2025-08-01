XPLR Infrastructure (NYSE:XIFR) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of XPLR Infrastructure, LP (NYSE:XIFR – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.46 and traded as high as $9.64. XPLR Infrastructure shares last traded at $9.55, with a volume of 555,227 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XIFR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on XPLR Infrastructure from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on XPLR Infrastructure from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on XPLR Infrastructure from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.77.

Get XPLR Infrastructure alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on XIFR

XPLR Infrastructure Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $897.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.85.

XPLR Infrastructure (NYSE:XIFR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The solar energy provider reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($1.30). XPLR Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 14.10%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that XPLR Infrastructure, LP will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

XPLR Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

XPLR Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for XPLR Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPLR Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.