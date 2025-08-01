XPLR Infrastructure (NYSE:XIFR) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of XPLR Infrastructure, LP (NYSE:XIFR – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.46 and traded as high as $9.64. XPLR Infrastructure shares last traded at $9.55, with a volume of 555,227 shares changing hands.
XIFR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on XPLR Infrastructure from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on XPLR Infrastructure from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on XPLR Infrastructure from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.77.
XPLR Infrastructure (NYSE:XIFR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The solar energy provider reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($1.30). XPLR Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 14.10%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that XPLR Infrastructure, LP will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.
XPLR Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.
