Strategic Advocates LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Strategic Advocates LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 156,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,241,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 92,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,916,000 after buying an additional 7,476 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 32.0% during the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 190,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,565,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 60,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,777,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 1.1%

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $134.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.70. The company has a market capitalization of $61.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $112.05 and a 1-year high of $136.67.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.