Cwm LLC Sells 1,184 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Cwm LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 166,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 19,744 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,384,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,853,000 after buying an additional 12,131 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 77,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CUZ shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Cousins Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Cousins Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Truist Financial cut Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cousins Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Cousins Properties Trading Down 0.5%

CUZ opened at $27.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.07, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12 month low of $24.07 and a 12 month high of $32.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.90.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $237.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.73 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 387.88%.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.