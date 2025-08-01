Victoria (LON:VCP) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Victoria PLC (LON:VCP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 88.08 ($1.16) and traded as low as GBX 81.38 ($1.08). Victoria shares last traded at GBX 83.90 ($1.11), with a volume of 422,039 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.25) price target on shares of Victoria in a report on Thursday, July 24th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 70.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 88.08. The company has a market capitalization of £98.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -4,210.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Victoria (LON:VCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported GBX (10.62) (($0.14)) earnings per share for the quarter. Victoria had a negative net margin of 8.48% and a negative return on equity of 356.44%. Analysts expect that Victoria PLC will post 15.8739255 EPS for the current year.

Established in 1895 and listed since 1963 and on AIM since 2013 (VCP.L), Victoria PLC, is an international manufacturer and distributor of innovative flooring products. The Company, which is headquartered in Worcester, UK, designs, manufactures and distributes a range of carpet, flooring underlay, ceramic tiles, LVT (luxury vinyl tile), artificial grass and flooring accessories.

Victoria has operations in the UK, Spain, Italy, Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, Turkey, the USA, and Australia and employs approximately 6,750 people across 30 sites.

