Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Oxford Metrics plc (LON:OMG – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 52.25 ($0.69) and traded as low as GBX 45.08 ($0.60). Oxford Metrics shares last traded at GBX 46.20 ($0.61), with a volume of 1,254,811 shares changing hands.

Oxford Metrics Trading Up 1.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 7.47. The stock has a market cap of £58.35 million, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 52.06 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 52.25.

Get Oxford Metrics alerts:

Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 18th. The company reported GBX 0.12 ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter. Oxford Metrics had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 4.81%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oxford Metrics plc will post 2.8794949 EPS for the current year.

Oxford Metrics Company Profile

Oxford Metrics announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 10th that authorizes the company to buyback 0 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Metrics is a smart sensing and software company that enables the interface between the real world and its virtual twin. Our smart sensing technology helps over 10,000 customers in more than 70 countries, including all of the world’s top 10 games companies and all of the top 20 universities worldwide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Metrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Metrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.