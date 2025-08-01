Aura Systems (OTCMKTS:AUSI) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.30 and traded as low as $0.18. Aura Systems shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 4,116 shares traded.

Aura Systems Stock Down 0.5%

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.30.

Aura Systems Company Profile

Aura Systems, Inc designs, assembles, tests, and sells proprietary and patented axial flux induction machines worldwide. It offers mobile induction power systems, including AuraGen for commercial and industrial applications, and VIPER for military applications. The company's products are also used in induction motor and mobile and remote power applications.

